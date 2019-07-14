|
|
Francisco L. Fino (Kiko)
El Paso - You have gone before me into the darkness and emerged in power and glory.
Francisco L. Fino (Kiko) passed away on July 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Yvonne L. Fino, children Matthew Fino (Cynthia), Francesca M. Fino (David), and Andy Fino; grandsons Matthew Jr. and Brandon Fino, and Jediah Madrid; brothers Antonio, Arturo, and Marcos; sisters Martha, Lupe, Maxine, Carmela, Maria, Rosa, and Rita; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Juana L. and Toribio Fino, and sister Teresa Hernandez.
Pallbearers will be Antonio, Arturo, Marcos, Tury, MJ Fino and David Madrid.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Andy and Brandon Fino, and JD Madrid.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 with the viewing from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Anthony, NM.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Anthony's. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Santa Teresa, NM. For information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019