El Paso - FRANCISCO LOPEZ entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 47. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving mother Maria Luisa Lopez, his beloved wife Esther Lopez, his loving children; Clarissa Lopez, Frank Lopez, Joel Lopez, his pride and joy his granddaughter Avery Miranda, his loving siblings; Susana Lopez, Veronica Lopez and Gabriel Lopez. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 12:00PM to 3:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 2:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10:30AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr.
Published in El Paso Times from May 14 to May 16, 2020