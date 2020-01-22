Services
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview East Funeral Home
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Crestview East Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Cristo Rey Church
Interment
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso - Born and raised in El Paso the son of Manuel Loya and Hortencia Gardea, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. He's survived by his wife Dolores D. Loya, his children, Debra L. Fourzan, Francisco M. Loya, Jr, Denise Loya, and Matthew P. Loya, his grand-children, Miguel G. Fourzan, Andres C. Fourzan, Isabella V. Loya, Janelle V. Loya, Easton V. Loya, and Avery V. Loya, and great grand-children Amalina S. Fourzan and Gabriel C. Fourzan. In his early years he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Vietnam War as a Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class with the Patrol Boat River 512 Division. Soon after, he worked with the El Paso Police Department, and retired after 20 years. His second career was working with U.S. Customs for 10 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 36, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 812, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 844, where he served as Secretary/Treasurer. Services will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Crestview East Funeral Home from 5:00-9:00pm, with rosary at 7:00 pm, and mass on Friday, at Cristo Rey Church at 9:00am and the interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 10:30am.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
