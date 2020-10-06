Francisco Monsisvais

Francisco MonsisvaisEl Paso - Francisco "Kiko" Monsisvais left this world peacefully on September 22, 2020, surrounded by the ones he loved in the comfort of his home, after battling a long illness. He was 84 years old. Kiko, was a lifelong El Pasoan, a 1954 Austin High graduate, proud Air Force veteran and civil servant. During his time in service, he served overseas in the United Kingdom for 4 years where he met his wife Brenda of 59 years. He retired from civil service after 34 years of service. In his younger days, he played on several area baseball and softball teams and later became an avid golfer and founding member of the Pan American Golf Association. Kiko was a strong intelligent man who worked tirelessly to provide a better life for those he loved. His passing is an immense loss to this world and to the many people who loved him dearly.Kiko is preceded in death by his beloved wife Brenda with whom together raised six children: Deborah, Kim, Donna, Frank, Karen and Joseph; ten grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, brother Victor, sister Soledad, and cousins. His role as a husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend is unmatched and his guidance and presence will be sorely missed.Private funeral services and burial with full military honors will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.