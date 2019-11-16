|
Francisco Morales
El Paso - Francisco Morales, 93, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Morales worked as a land surveyor most of his life. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, and brother Pilar. Survived by his sons Francisco C, Daniel, Ernie; daughter Susan R Morales; sister Mary Nevarez; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Pallbearers, Francisco C, Daniel, Armando G, George, Joseph P, and Daniel F Morales. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Hillcrest funeral home, 1060 North Carolina Dr. With rosary at 7 PM. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019