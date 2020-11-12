Francisco V. Arroyos Jr.El Paso - Francisco V. Arroyos Jr. 69 A long life resident of El Paso has gone to be with our Lord God on Tues. Nov 10, 2020. He is reunited with both his parents Francisco Arroyos, Maria Arroyos, son Martin Arroyos and sister Elena Gonzales. He is survived by his partner Christina Ybarra. Children Francisco Arroyos lll, Christopher Arroyos, Joseph Arroyos, Andrew Arroyos, and Donovan Jacquez. Brothers Arturo Arroyos, Ramon Arroyos, Vicente Arroyos, Martin Arroyos, Ruben Arroyos, David Arroyos, Ernesto Arroyos. Sisters Becky Varela, Lucy Arroyos, Rosa Arroyos, and Marylou Tercero. He had 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will truly be missed, but we know that we will see him again in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ. We all Love him dearly. A private service will be given at Hillcrest Funeral Home and will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.