Frank Ager Mullens

El Paso, Texas - FRANK AGER MULLENS 1927 -2020

Our hearts ache at the loss of my husband, a father to our sons, a grandfather, father-in-law and a friend to many. Patience, perseverance, knowledge, wisdom and his great sense of humor defined his character.

Frank Ager Mullens (LTC USA Retired), 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in El Paso Texas. Born the youngest of six siblings in Cheyenne Wyoming, he graduated from the West Point Academy in 1951 and was a graduate of the Naval Post Graduate School specializing in nuclear physics. Frank Ager Mullens proudly served his country for 27 years to include two tours in Vietnam. Upon retirement, he taught mathematics at Hanks High School for 15 years.

Frank Ager Mullens is preceded in death by son Wayne Richard Mullens and is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 65 years Margaret Heisig, son Dwight George (Isabel Mullens), and granddaughter Ashley Taylor Noelle Mullens (fiancée Jake Spencer). He was a beautiful and loving family man who enjoyed woodworking, playing golf and traveling the world with his loving wife.

With much gratitude to everyone who took good care of him in his journey of life but especially to Tony, Margaret Monge and family and Mayra Hyslop for giving him all the love, compassion, respect, care and patience. Interment will be at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Military Services and Ceremony pending due to COVID - 19 restrictions.
Published in El Paso Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020
