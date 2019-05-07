|
|
Frank Altus
El Paso - Frank Altus
September 30, 1924 - May 6, 2019
Frank "Frankie" Altus, 94, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 6th. He lived a full life filled with love, joy, compassion and caring. The "silver fox", as he was known to all (he had a full head of curly white hair), was loved by so many friends, but adored by his family. They meant everything to him, and his life revolved around them. Whenever he would enter a room, it lit up instantly. He had a hearty laugh, a gleam in his eyes and deep dimples. He was always charming, gracious and giving to all. He never met a stranger because he immediately made friends with whomever he would meet.
Frankie was a sports aficionado and loved playing golf and cards and watching the Dallas Cowboys and UTEP basketball, among many others. His passion for these sports was magnified by his big-screen TV, which brought the action into his room.
Born in El Paso to Josef and Esther Altus, he attended Austin High School where he was head of ROTC. He served his country proudly in the Navy and graduated from the Texas College of Mines (UTEP). From the age of 14, he helped run his family's business, the City of Juarez store, along with his parents and sister Martha Altus (predeceased). For more than 70 years, he spent some of the happiest moments of his life in his store, surrounded by loyal employees and customers who loved and respected him.
Frankie is survived by his loving wife, partner and best friend Ninette "Nono" Guez Altus, to whom he was married for 72 wonderful years; daughter Linda Lieber Altus (Maurie) and his adored grandchild Sophia; daughter Melissa "Missy" Altus (Hector Ayala); nieces Sandra Vann (George) and Monie Menacker; and several great nieces and nephews. The family would like to convey their deep appreciation to all of those who cared for Frankie, including Mary Saenz, Juanita Garcia, Dr. Jose Silva, Raul Reyes and Josh Garcia.
Frankie was a life long member of B'nai Zion Synagogue. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 8 at 11am at B'nai Zion Cemetery, Rabbi Stephen Leon officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B'nai Zion Synagogue, 805 Cherry Hill Ln., El Paso, 79912.
Published in El Paso Times on May 7, 2019