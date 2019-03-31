|
Frank Bennett
El Paso - Frank Bennett, 83, of El Paso passed away March 13, 2019, after a long illness. He was the husband of Susan Thomas Bennett for 43 years.
Born May 18, 1935, in Chorley, Lancashire, England, he was the son of the late Frank and Lily Corner Bennett. His only sister Dorothy preceded him in death.
Frank was a true adventurer. At age 23, he went to Africa where he served as a financial officer in the British Colonial Civil Service in Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia). This eight-year posting provided him with unforgettable experiences, which he catalogued in his book, Under an African Sun, published in 2006 by Radcliffe Press in London. His spirit of adventure remained with him throughout his life, and he traveled the world, visiting 104 countries, immersing himself in their history and culture.
He emigrated to the United States in 1967 and became a citizen in 1994. He settled in El Paso in 1971 where he served as director of computers for Eastwood Hospital and later associate professor of computer languages at El Paso Community College.
Frank was an active member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church and a devoted family man who will be sorely missed. An avid reader, he enjoyed discussing and debating most any subject, particularly with his email group, which had members from all over the world. He was also a huge fan of the University of Texas, El Paso women's basketball team.
He is survived by his wife; three children, Michael Jones of Elgin, Texas; Donna Jones of El Paso; and Edward Jones of Tallassee, Alabama; seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and two cousins Christine Clitheroe and Frances Platt (David) of Chorley, England.
The family would like to thank Terri and Alejandra, his caregivers at the Sundale Adult Foster Home, for their compassionate and efficient care and the staff of Kindred Hospice for their care and concern for Frank and his family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 10 A.M. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1810 Elm St., El Paso.
Memorial donations may be made to The or Pet Guardian Angel, 14911 McCracken Drive, El Paso, TX 79938.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019