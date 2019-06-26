|
|
Frank C. Harrison, Jr.
El Paso - Frank C. Harrison, Jr., passed away on June 24, 2019. Frank was born in Bourne, Massachusetts on June 20, 1925 to Frank, Sr. and Lucy (née Berry). He was married in Massachusetts to Roberta (née Critch) December 6, 1952. He is a veteran of both the United States Navy and Army (MSgt. Ret.), served in World War II, and retired from the Army in 1968. He moved with his family to El Paso in 1970 to work as a meteorologist for ASARCO, retiring as the chief meteorologist in 1985. An avid aviator, he earned many awards and served as a volunteer at the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa, NM, the Amigo Airsho, and the CAF. He received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and was inducted into the El Paso Aviation Association Hall of Fame in 2013. Frank was a member of Western Hills United Methodist Church, and a volunteer with Hospice of El Paso, the Boy Scouts of America and the El Paso Police Department. He is survived by his wife Roberta, children Scott (Robin) of Washington, Mark of Oklahoma, and Carolee Polley (Gordon) of Maryland, grandchildren Courtney, Phillip, and Carter, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his faithful dog, Tori. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Barbara, Phyllis, Helen and Anne.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3:00 at Western Hills United Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird, El Paso, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to War Eagles Air Museum, 8012 Airport, Santa Teresa, NM 88008, or Hospice of El Paso, Inc., 1440 Miracle Way, El Paso, TX 79925.
Published in El Paso Times on June 26, 2019