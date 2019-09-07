Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home-West
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX
Frank Edward Taylor


1959 - 2019
Frank Edward Taylor Obituary
Frank Edward Taylor

El Paso - Frank Edward Taylor passed away on September 2, 2019, peacefully after a short battle with cancer. He was born on August 15, 1959, to Drema Taylor and to the late Carl Taylor. Frank was also predeceased by his loving grandson, Zakkary.

He is survived by his sister Jena, (Darell) and nieces and nephew.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen Taylor of 28 years; sons Joshua and Paul, daughter Ileen, granddaughters Naya and Jade, great-granddaughter Gema.

His Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 5:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Frank enjoyed the beauty of his garden and house plants. In his honor, please consider plants in lieu of fresh flowers. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 7, 2019
