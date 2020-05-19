|
Frank Flores Lebron
El Paso - Frank Flores-Lebron passed away May 16, 2020, at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Sergio Flores and Teresa Flores-Lebron and his stepmother Carmen Perales-Flores who resided in Juncos, Puerto Rico. He lived in New York City briefly and relocated to El Paso. He married Carolina Ochoa, who survives him, on October 7, 1951. They have enjoyed 69 years of marriage. He is survived by his children Frank (Betty), Sergio, Teresa F. Rodriguez (Ralph) and Miguel (Araceli), 8 Grandchildren and 12 Great - Grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and brothers, many cousins, as well as many other family members residing in Puerto Rico and throughout the United States. After 25 years of service, he retired from ICX Trucking Company. He enjoyed the ocean, fishing, camping, playing golf, horseback riding, and car racing. Visitation will be held at Crestview Funeral Home Friday, May 22, at 11:30 am to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin at 2 pm at Crestview Funeral Home. The graveside will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park at 3:30 pm, Friday May 22.
