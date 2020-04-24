|
|
Frank H. McGoldrick
1942 - 2020
In memory of our beloved Father, Frank H. McGoldrick, who was an inspirational coach to many, we sadly announce his passing. He is preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Margarita McGoldrick, siblings; Tommy McGoldrick, Walter McGoldrick, Johnny McGoldrick, and Annie Wasicki. He is survived by his sisters; Mary McGoldrick, and Virginia Savedra, wife; Patricia McGoldrick, daughters; Nancy (Omar) Rivera, Laurie McGoldrick, and Deborah (Erik) Messer. He leaves behind his dear grandchildren: Jasmine McGoldrick, Alexis Ortega, Ryan Mendoza, Drew-Kirsten McGoldrick, Sydney Messer, Derik Messer, and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate from El Paso Technical High School, played two years of college football at Henderson County Junior College, and played with The El Paso Jets (1968), a semi-professional Texas Football League. He is a graduate from UTEP and served with the U.S. Army in Europe. He dedicated his life to his family and coaching many athletes through his love and passion for sports. He will always be remembered by the legacy he has left behind, and for 'always being there' for his family. His memorial services will be held on Tuesday, April 28th at Perches Funeral Home - East, 2280 Joe Battle. The viewing will be on a rotating basis from 1 to 5 p.m. with a service beginning at 3 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020