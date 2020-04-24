Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank McGoldrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank H. McGoldrick


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank H. McGoldrick Obituary
Frank H. McGoldrick

1942 - 2020

In memory of our beloved Father, Frank H. McGoldrick, who was an inspirational coach to many, we sadly announce his passing. He is preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Margarita McGoldrick, siblings; Tommy McGoldrick, Walter McGoldrick, Johnny McGoldrick, and Annie Wasicki. He is survived by his sisters; Mary McGoldrick, and Virginia Savedra, wife; Patricia McGoldrick, daughters; Nancy (Omar) Rivera, Laurie McGoldrick, and Deborah (Erik) Messer. He leaves behind his dear grandchildren: Jasmine McGoldrick, Alexis Ortega, Ryan Mendoza, Drew-Kirsten McGoldrick, Sydney Messer, Derik Messer, and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate from El Paso Technical High School, played two years of college football at Henderson County Junior College, and played with The El Paso Jets (1968), a semi-professional Texas Football League. He is a graduate from UTEP and served with the U.S. Army in Europe. He dedicated his life to his family and coaching many athletes through his love and passion for sports. He will always be remembered by the legacy he has left behind, and for 'always being there' for his family. His memorial services will be held on Tuesday, April 28th at Perches Funeral Home - East, 2280 Joe Battle. The viewing will be on a rotating basis from 1 to 5 p.m. with a service beginning at 3 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -