Frank H. Mena
El Paso - Frank H. Mena, passed the gates of heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, a cherished friend to many and will be missed dearly. He graduated from Austin High School in 1955. Frank served in the Army Reserve, was a member of the El Maida Shriners, a member of the Provost Guard, a Real Estate Broker and the owner of Frank Mena Reality. He is preceded in death by his parents Francisco Mena Sr. and Adelina Gutierrez Mena, brother Gilbert Mena, and sister Gloria Amaya. He leaves behind his, companion of 30 plus years Yolanda Chavez Carrillo, niece Laura Mena-Fletcher, Robert Carrillo, Yvette Carrillo, and Sally Carrillo, Shannon and Hunter Quartermane, and the extended Mena Real Estate Family. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with a Scripture Service at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 2:30 pm at Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019