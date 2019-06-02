Services
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
El Paso - Frank J. Wisniewski age 90 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Memorial Day, Monday May 27, 2019. Born on January 7, 1929 to Frank and Violet Wisniewski in Kulpmont, Pa. Frank was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Tillie of 66 years and a beloved father of five children. Anna Brewbaker (Art), Jeanmarie Wisniewski-Hernandez (Tony), Steve Wisniewski (Kim), Gail Wisniewski and Jason Wisniewski (Teresa). Grandchildren Andria Wisniewski, Amanda Warren, Sean Wisniewski, Aimee Aldous (Taylor). Great grandchildren Kaiden and Charlotte. After High School Frank enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan as an officer until his discharge in 1952. Frank then pursued a career in Finance and Insurance until his retirement. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and was a man of strong Catholic faith. Services will be held Monday June 3rd at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. Rosary at 11:30AM followed by a Mass at 12:30PM. Interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019
