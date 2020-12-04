Frank MaciasEl Paso - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Friend and Judge FRANK MACIAS. Judge Macias entered the arms of his Heavenly Father on November 28, 2020 at the age of 86. Frank lived a life of faith in his God, loyalty to his family and service to his community. His passing will now reward him with a reunion of past loved ones and a seat at the house of his Lord and Savior.Frank was born to Esequiel Macias and Ramona Pedroza Macias in a home in Ysleta that his Dad and Grandfather built. He spent his formative years in La Isla and Fabens, Texas with his siblings, Margarita, Esequiel Jr., Mary, Benita and Teresita. While those were times of hardship for his family, Frank's memories were always those of youth, family and happiness. He stayed with his "Mamande" and attended Incarnate Word Catholic School in Ysleta and later moved to the CC Camp School in Fabens. During these segregated times, Hispanic children were schooled there in order to later be integrated into the regular student population. As a young boy, World War II was being fought. Frank worked at the Italian Prison Camp in Fabens and recalled being treated kindly by the prisoners and learning the Italian language from them. He also had memories of hard times during the Great Depression. He went on to work at a service station in Clint as well as the El Paso Electric Company. Later, with his young wife, Vanje, by his side, he took a risk and landed the opportunity to buy the service station in Clint where he worked as a young man. Frank began a life of community service as he served in several capacities for the San Lorenzo Catholic Parish. He also became one of the first Hispanic Clint ISD School Board members where he served for over 20 years. Frank made no secrets about the fact that his business success as well as his personal success were in great part because of the mentorship and support he received from William David Surratt. During these times of segregation, Mr. Surratt many times stood fiercely behind Frank as he strove to achieve his goals.In 1975, Frank achieved the honor of becoming Justice of the Peace for Precinct 6 in the Lower Valley and served in this capacity for 26 years. This opportunity not only enabled him to better provide for his family, it also provided him the opportunity to serve his community, to serve his fellow justices, and to serve as a mentor and guide to so many. Frank served as President of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas from 1984-1985. This is the largest association of elected officials in the state. He was an interim instructor at the Texas Justice Court Training Center and in 1980 he served as Convention Chairman for the 36th Annual Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas in El Paso. But besides his judicial duties, Judge found great happiness from performing weddings as part of his responsibilities. Many, many of you have stood before him to celebrate your marriage vows and he loved hearing from you fondly years later.Nothing gave Frank greater happiness than singing for his Lord and Savior in the San Lorenzo Church Choir, singing his "mariachi" music for his friends, and singing and playing his guitar for his kids and grand-babies. But of all his life experiences, Frank considered his greatest accomplishments to be the life he created with his wife of 66 years, Vanje, and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank is lovingly survived by his wife, Evangelina Rodriguez Macias, and his children, Irma Zepeda (Joe), Frank David (Mary), Irene Ortega( Hector), Eddie (Diane) and Cathy Swope(Mick). He leaves his grandchildren, Ruben, Lisa, Michael, David, Richie, Adrian, Joshua, Cassandra, Jessica, Emily and Matthew. He leaves his great-grandchildren, Madison, Landon, Isabelle, Xavier, Dominic, Micah, Adriana, David, Ian, Ethan, Barrett and Jaxon. And he fondly leaves his sister-in-law Locha Vigil (Ernest). Judge Macias also leaves behind the hundreds of children who passed through the doors of Frank Macias Elementary School on their loving and nurturing journeys towards success under the guidance of dedicated administrators, teachers and staff.Under the current health guidelines, a ceremony will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, December 9th. A Formal Memorial and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a time when all family and friends can once again gather in safety, love, tears, laughter and music.While not expected or requested, for anyone who wishes, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the San Lorenzo Church Building Fund or the Clint First Baptist Church Food Pantry.