Frank Malcolm Kamoroff
El Paso - On May 16, 2019, Frank M. Kamoroff passed away at the age of 83. He lived in El Paso, Tx. for 40 years, becoming part of the fabric of the community. Frank was a generous man who loved food, travel and basketball. He worked hard as the owner of a clothing store and in his long career as a menswear buyer for retail stores. He also served as an administrator with the Downtown Development Association. Most of all, Frank adored his family, wife Susan Cohen Kamoroff, daughters Cindy Kamoroff and Liz Jackson, son Steve Kamoroff and treasured grandchildren Wyatt, Adam, Margo, Haia and Eitan.
Frank's most vivid memories were those of people he met in his travels, family history, and meals he had shared. He took joy in making others laugh and supporting those in need. He volunteered resettling Jewish refugees from Russia to El Paso and was active with the JCC. When Susan became ill, he spent many years caring for her until she passed away. Shortly after her death, he moved to Allen, Tx. to be near family. Once there he developed Alzheimer's and gradually declined in health.
Frank was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the youngest of 3 siblings. He was educated in Providence at Classical High School and the University of Rhode Island, where he joined Alpha Epsilon Pi and met his future wife. By his own admission, he wasn't the best of students but was certainly well-liked. He played many sports and remained active throughout his life. The Kamoroff family lived in NYC, Los Angeles and Florida before settling in El Paso.
No matter the situation, Frank could always manage a smile for his grandkids. He made many sacrifices in life for his friends and family; he also brought them much joy and laughter. For this, his memory will always be a blessing. A memorial service will be held at Temple Mt Sinai in El Paso, TX on Sunday June 30th at 10:30 am for those who would like to honor Frank.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019