Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Franklin B. Ray Sr. Obituary
Franklin B. Ray, Sr.

El Paso - Our beloved Franklin B. Ray, Sr., 73, was called to Heaven on January 16, 2020.

His passion was working on cars, racing and playing poker. He had the need for speed. He was a great husband and an amazing father who worked hard to provide for his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He was known to be an awesome and loving grandfather/great-grandfather.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Romelia "Romie" Ray; sons, Frankie (Irma) and Michael; daughters, Linda (Raul) and Jessica (Marlyn); grandchildren, Deserae, Chris, Michael Lee, Sophia, Noah, Jesslyn and a baby girl on the way and great grandchildren, Adaline and Caleb.

Visitation: Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
