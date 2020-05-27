Services
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Vigil
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Fransicso Oporto Sr.

Fransicso Oporto Sr. Obituary
Fransicso Oporto Sr.

El Paso - Francisco Oporto Sr. "Hamburger", 75, has gone to be with our good Lord. He passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his children and loved ones. He was a lifelong resident of San Elizario and was a member of San Elizario Catholic Church. Mr. Oporto worked at Phelps Dodge for over 30 years. Mr. Oporto was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandpa. Mr. Oporto was preceded by his wife Anna E. Oporto and mother Carmen Oporto. He is survived by his sons, Frank Oporto Jr., Roberto Jose Oporto, Carlos Oporto, and Norman Oporto. Daughter Linda Ruth Rosales, 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great- Grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Tomas Oporto and Roberto Oporto, and sister Maria Alarcon Oporto. . Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home from 11:00AM to 2:00PM with a Vigil at 12:00PM. Cremation to follow at a later date.

Published in El Paso Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020
