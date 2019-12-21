|
|
Fred Richard Lowenberg
El Paso - Fred R. Lowenberg, born November 2, 1932, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 19, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Beloved husband of Margarita R. Lowenberg; loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Tx. 79915. Funeral mass will be Monday, December 23rd at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament - 9025 Diana Dr, El Paso, Tx. 79904. Funeral Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home - (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019