Freddie Jo Peterson
1935 - 2020
Freddie Jo Peterson

El Paso - Freddie Jo Peterson, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on August 8, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 85.

Freddie Jo was born April 8, 1935 in El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy and Libby; grandsons Stephen (Ashley) and Joshua (Yesenia); and great-grandson Brennan. Her siblings Jeanne, Bill, Johnny and Kenny also survive her. Her sister, Ora Lea., precedes her in death.

She has touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity and kindness. She will be forever missed but more importantly forever remembered.

Thank you to all her family, friends and caregivers that called, visited and took care of her over the last few years.

A Graveside Service will begin at 8:30am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery East.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
08:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery East
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
9158554007
