Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Committal
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
Frederick A. Farley


1928 - 2019
Frederick A. Farley Obituary
Frederick A. Farley

Moscow - Frederick A. Farley, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Loralee Farley; sons, Donald J. Timmerman, Shawn Farley, Erick Farley and Kevin Farley; daughters, Loralyn Kiernan and Kelaine Farley; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast; 4631 Hondo Pass. A Scripture Service will be said at 9:00 AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast. A Committal Service to follow at 10:30 am at Fort Bliss National with Military Honors. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 2, 2019
