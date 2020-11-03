Frederick Dean Tolliver
Frederick Dean Tolliver was born on November 21, 1950 in Naoma, WV to his parents Alfred and Virginia Tolliver. He passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Morgantown, WV at the age of 69.
Frederick is preceded in death by his late father Alfred Tolliver and his brother Lloyd Tolliver. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Andrea Tolliver; son Manuel "Manny" Tolliver; grandson Tyler Tolliver; mother Virginia Tolliver; mother of his children, C. Tolliver; brothers Alfred (Louise) Tolliver, Jack (Lelia) Tolliver, and Timothy (Shari) Tolliver; sisters Janie Reed and Tammy Tolliver; and many extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Frederick was a US Army and US Marine Veteran having served during Vietnam and the Gulf War. He retired from the US Army as 1SG. Following his military career he retired as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer with US Customs and Border Protection.
In his free time, Frederick enjoyed hunting, golfing, and most importantly, spending time with his grandson and his brothers.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 am - 12 on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon with Military Honors. Burial at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery will follow services. For those who wish to attend services, please ensure facial coverings are worn and social distancing is practiced. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meltonmortuary.com
Melton Mortuary and Cremation center has the honor of serving the family.