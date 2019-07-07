Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
1931 - 2019
Frederick Edward Lambert Obituary
Frederick Edward Lambert

El Paso - Fred Lambert passed away June 28, 2019 after a long life and a brief illness. Born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, he was the only child of Claude and Alice (Beeler) Lambert. He first moved to El Paso in 1950 after graduating high school in Douglas, Arizona and his residency here was only interrupted by a short stint with the Army in the Korean War. Fred enjoyed the desert, the history of the southwest, working with his hands, his own sense of humor and starting projects which he knew he would never quite finish. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl (Stewart), by his sons Mark, Roy, Alan, Keith, the people they love and the many friendships he developed and nurtured over the years. Keeping you in our hearts, we'll miss you Dad. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn. A Committal Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019
