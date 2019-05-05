Frederick H. Goodman



Panama City - Frederick H. Goodman, entered the gates of his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 02, 2019 at the age of 61. Frederick was born August 14, 1957 in Panama City, Florida. He was a loving and giving son and husband and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Gladys Goodman and all his siblings. He served in the United State Army for twenty years. Going to the beach was one of his favorite things he enjoyed doing with his wife Jutta, but his most loved sport was fishing. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty years Jutta I. Goodman who will cherish and keep his memory alive, and his special Aunt Mary Cruel, many cousins and nieces and nephews; Jerry Goodman Jr. (Faith),Whitney Goodman, Chris Goodman, Britany Goodman, Danielle Goodman, Rhonda McKay and children, Sareta Goodman and Great niece Jaeden Goodman. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Tuesday, May 07, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service will follow at 1:30pm on Tuesday, May 07, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.