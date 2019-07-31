Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
3800 Hondo Pass Drive
Committal
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Frederick M. McAbee Obituary
Frederick M. McAbee

Baltimore - Frederick M. McAbee Jr. loving husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away July 28 at the age of 95. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland of Frederick and Frances McAbee. Frederick was a long time El Paso resident who proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and Korea. While serving, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal Silver Clasp with 2 loops, the National Defense Service medal, and the Army Commendation medal. He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Edna, brothers Robert and Harold, and sister Edith. He leaves behind his daughter Linda and son Eric.

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Friday, August 02, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3800 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 1:30 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019
