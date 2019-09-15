|
|
Fredesvinda Ortiz
Ponce, Puerto Rico - Fredesvinda "Fredy" Ortiz, 93, passed away late September 11 from dementia. Fredy was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on December 24, 1925. She proudly became a devoted Army wife when she married Chepo in 1958. At one point, Fredy served with Chepo as she taught English to his soldiers from P.R. Fredy had been a teacher before marrying and continued to serve school children by volunteering. She cared for many children throughout the years, including her beloved grandchildren Natalia, Ginaelisa, Anthony, Jorge, and Javier. They survive her, as do her children Marta, Vivian, and David (María), great-grandchildren Lucas, Aria, and Lane, and nieces and nephews. Her husband preceded her in death in 2017. Fredy lived with dementia for so many years due to her incredible will to live and caregivers who made it possible for her to remain in her home. Thank you Dr. Peralta, Dr. Reeves, Xóchitl, and Rosemary. Thank you to her caregivers Ginaelisa, Jorge, and Javier; Song, Raquel, and Laura. We owe the greatest debt of gratitude to our dear Irene who provided the most loving care for the last four years. Thank you also to longtime neighbors and friends, Dorothy, Terri, Raúl, and Mr. and Mrs. Montañez. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the El Paso Community Foundation's Victims' Fund. Fredy was El Paso Strong!
Visitation will be from 10:30am to 1:00pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 15, 2019