Gabriel R. Cordero
Fabens - Gabriel R. Cordero Sr., 90, of Fabens, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born to the late Severo and Refugio Cordero, on September 17, 1928 in La Isla, Texas. He married Sebastiana Ramos Cordero on December 27, 1953 and they were lifelong residents of Fabens, Texas. Gabriel joined the U.S Army in 1950 and proudly served until 1952 when he was honorably discharged. During this time, he served in the Korean War. He proceeded to work as a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years. He was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, Texas. He enjoyed attending all sporting events that involved his children and grandchildren. Gabriel is survived by seven children: Gabriel Cordero Jr., Gloria L. Cleto, Gilbert Cordero, Gracie Acosta, Daniel A. Cordero, Elizabeth Cordero, and Mike Perez. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. On Sunday, March 17, 2019 Visitation will be from 6:00pm - 9:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, Texas with a 7:00PM Vigil. Funeral mass will be at 11:00am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, Texas. Interment will follow at Fabens Cemetery. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 16, 2019