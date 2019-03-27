Gabrielle H. Fitzpatrick



El Paso - Gabrielle H. Fitzpatrick, age 95, passed away on Sunday, 24 March 2019 at Good Samaritan Society - White Acres at El Paso, Texas. She was born 22 November 1923 at Las Vegas, NM to Marguerite (Roberts) and Charles Herman.



Gabrielle graduated high school from St. Mary Academy in Amarillo, TX and graduated college from Marygrove College in Detroit, MI in 1945 with a degree in Social Case Work. At Marygrove College, she was President of her Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes. After graduating from Marygrove, she worked as a social worker in Chicago, IL and in Japan with the American Red Cross. She married Thomas E. Fitzpatrick, Jr. on January 10, 1948 in Kokura, Japan.



Gabrielle was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother who cared deeply about her family, her Catholic faith and spirituality, and service to others. She was an active volunteer who served as President of the Schofield Barracks Hawaii Catholic Women's Group, Catholic Women of the Chapel (Hawaii), Fort Bliss Officers' Wives' Club (El Paso, TX), Fort Bliss Retired Regular Officers' Wives' Club (El Paso, TX), Sunset Heights Garden Club (El Paso, TX), and El Paso Christ Child Society. She served on boards of many civic, school, community, and military organizations including Cheyenne Village (Colorado Springs, CO), Ladies of Charity (Albuquerque, NM), St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary (Albuquerque, NM), Goodwill Auxiliary (El Paso, TX), Women's Department of the Chamber of Commerce (El Paso, TX), Drive-A-Meal (El Paso, TX), and St. Patrick Cathedral (El Paso, TX). In 1975, she was awarded the Cardinal Cook Award for Outstanding Service to Military Families.



Gabrielle was preceded in death by husband, Major General Thomas E. Fitzpatrick, Jr. (U.S. Army, retired), parents, brother Robert and sister Judy Morris, and daughter Joan M. Fitzpatrick. She is survived by brothers George, Carl (Charlotte) and Tim (Mary), sisters Betty (Fred) Swann and Loretta (Arthur) Dula, daughters Anne and Kathleen (Caylor), sons Kevin (Carol), John (Susan) and Brian (Pat), eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Saint Matthew Catholic Parish, 400 West Sunset, El Paso, TX. Burial will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue, El Paso, TX. The family will greet friends from 5:00PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - West, 480 North Resler, El Paso, TX with the Rosary beginning at 7:00PM. The Fitzpatrick family would like to extend its gratitude to all the staff at the Good Samaritan Society - White Acres and Choice Hospice in El Paso for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gabrielle's name to the Christ Child Society of El Paso, TX and to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of El Paso, TX.