Garland B. Greene
El Paso - Garland B. Greene passed away on November 30, 2019, with his wife of 30 years by his side. In addition to his wife, Dr. Melanie Treviño, he is survived by a sister, Thomasina Barnes of Goldsboro, NC; 3 children - Leslie Williams of Dallas, David Greene of Newark, Robin Greene of New Jersey, and a granddaughter, Risha Greene. His step family included stepson Joey Treviño of San Francisco, along with his wife Danese Cooper, and their four children: Cassie Sidsworth, Lizzie Sidsworth, Adi Cooper and Zoe Deeg.
Mr. Greene was born and raised in New York City (Harlem and Jamaica, Long Island) and after public school education there, he worked in the garment industry for several years before being drafted in the Korean War era. He served 20 years in the Army prior to his retirement in 1974. His last employment before full retirement was teaching electronics at El Paso Community College. Among a variety of post-retirement activities, Garland Greene's most valued experience was a decade as a volunteer at the Chamizal National Memorial.
A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.
Nelson Mandela
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019