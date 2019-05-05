|
Gary Alan Rathbun
Austin - Gary Alan Rathbun, age 68, of Austin, TX, passed away on April 19th, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM.
Gary was born in Englewood, NJ to Evelyn and Harold Hirschmann and was later adopted by his stepfather, Donald Rathbun, MD.
He grew up in Charlottesville, VA and El Paso, TX. At age 20, he married Linda Dennis with whom he had one daughter, Jennifer Anne. He earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Biology from the University of Texas at El Paso. He went on to obtain a Ph.D. in Microbiology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX, and did post-doctoral studies at Columbia University in New York City and at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. Gary won prestigious grants at Harvard and established his own research lab after his promotion to Assistant Professor. With this experience, he went on to work at the National Institutes of Health as a program officer reviewing and consulting on grants.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother and adoptive father Evelyn and Donald Rathbun, and biological father, Harold Hirschmann. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Tom Struzik), twin brother Marc (Michelle Manners), sister Carolyn, brother Donald (Ann Rathbun), sister Jane (Bill Marcy), brother David (Joni Rathbun), granddaughter Savannah, nephew Geoffrey, and nieces Lauren and Kelly.
Nature and science were central to Gary's life. He loved exploring the High Chihuahuan Desert and mountains of El Paso through hiking and horseback riding. As a child he explored nearby arroyos, collecting rocks and catching lizards, snakes, and tortoises. His first job, at age 16, was at the El Paso Zoo in the Reptile Gardens, a job he loved. Later, his interests turned to examining the properties of rattlesnake venom for his Master's thesis.
Although his scientific career took him all over the country, he requested he be brought back to the desert, to the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Bill, nestled at the foot of the Organ Mountains, where he could see, for the last time, the beautiful landscape he had treasured so much.
Memorials in his name may be made to the El Paso Zoological Society - Reptile Gardens.
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019