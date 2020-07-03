1/1
Dr. Gary Glen Wright D.O.
1944 - 2020
Dr. Gary Glen Wright, D.O.

January 6, 1944- July 1, 2020

On July 1, 2020, Gary Glen Wright, husband, father, brother, doctor, and pawpaw passed away surrounded by his wife and children. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Wright, brothers, Kenneth and Melvin Wright, sister Brenda Wilson, children, Jeannine Smith (Ben), Jennifer Bandy (Brian), Janet Wright (Louie), Jacque Murphy (Bryan), Marcel Pierel III (Lynnette), Amanda Ponce de Leon (Joey), Ashley Wright, and grandchildren, Josh, Robin, Jude, Johnna, Zeda, Phoenix, Gage, Eoghan, Fletcher, Gentry, Aurora, Ariel, Andrew, and Grayson. He is preceded in death by family members: Terry Wright, Mary Maggie Lee Wright, Johnna Wright, Robert Wright and Curtis Wright.

Gary was born on the Day of Kings, January 6, 1944, in Eagle Lake, TX, to Terry and Mary Maggie Lee Wright. As one of six children, Gary was constantly getting into mischief with his brothers and sister, living what he referred to as the "Tom Sawyer Life."

Gary was an avid learner. He earned his Pharmacology degree from The University of Houston before working his way through medical school as a pharmacist. He graduated from The University of Pennsylvania, passed the boards, and moved to El Paso, TX where his sister Brenda was working as a pharmacist. Gary completed his residency and worked as a trauma surgeon at RE Thomason Hospital (UMC). Having fallen in love with El Paso, Gary established a practice in the Lower Valley and co-founded Tigua Hospital. For over thirty years, Gary cared for the people of El Paso, becoming not just their physician but an extended part of their family. He retired in 2001, but never one to stay idle, Gary studied law at Concord University before returning to the practice of medicine. In the final years of his life, Gary was a physician at UTMB. He contracted COVID-19 doing what he was called to Earth to do—caring for others.

More than his professional accomplishments, Gary was most proud of his family. He and his wife Diane were inseparable. They especially enjoyed spending time together at their condo on Catalina Island. Gary loved selflessly. He was the greatest champion of his children, proving by example that they could do anything they set their minds to. Gary's greatest pleasure in life was spoiling his grandchildren. As their "Paw Paw Gator" he was frequently getting into mischief with them as their partner in crime. Gary was a friend to all and could charm any stranger. He was always eager to help others in any way he could, never asking for anything in return. His big heart and quick wit will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation, COVID-19 Relief Fund or University of Texas Medical Branch's COVID-19 Research Fund.




Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey & Foster Funeral Home - Palestine
207 South Magnolia St.
Palestine, TX 75801
903-729-2248
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 3, 2020
I had the honor of meeting Gary at Beto. I had fun just talking to him and love working with his brother Mel. I will miss you.
Cindy Minter
Friend
July 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of Gary. Prayers for family. A good co-worker and friend for so many years. May God comfort his family in this trying time
Don Craft
Friend
July 2, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Loved working with Dr Wright and his brother Mel.
Cheryl Kyle
Coworker
July 2, 2020
I am extremely saddened to hear of Dr. Wright's passing. He was a mentor and leader to me. He was quick to encourage and share his wealth of knowledge. His love for his family was very apparent from the way he spoke of them. May the Lord Almighty give strength to your family during this time. My deepest sympathies,
Jennifer Hamilton
Friend
July 2, 2020
I am so heartbroken to learn of Dr Wrights passing. My family has such great memories of him and Diane. My deepest condolences to Diane and the family. May God give you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Youre in our thoughts and prayers.
Sylvia Newby
Friend
July 2, 2020
Mrs. Wright and family made memories of your loved one comfort you all at this difficult time, Dr. Wright he will be missed.
With Deepest Sympathy
Dr. and Mrs. Kenyon Amparo Behrens.
Amparo Behrens
Friend
July 1, 2020
With my deepest sympathy for your loss. He was such a great man. RIP GARY.
Idalia Behrens
Friend
July 1, 2020
Dr. Gary G. Wright
Dr. Gary had many titles, brother, husband, paw-paw, uncle and friend. For those of us who knew him he filled our lives with laughter, mischief and positivity...he was loved immensely and touched the lives of many.
Stacey Wright
Family
