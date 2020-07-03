Dr. Gary Glen Wright, D.O.



January 6, 1944- July 1, 2020



On July 1, 2020, Gary Glen Wright, husband, father, brother, doctor, and pawpaw passed away surrounded by his wife and children. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Wright, brothers, Kenneth and Melvin Wright, sister Brenda Wilson, children, Jeannine Smith (Ben), Jennifer Bandy (Brian), Janet Wright (Louie), Jacque Murphy (Bryan), Marcel Pierel III (Lynnette), Amanda Ponce de Leon (Joey), Ashley Wright, and grandchildren, Josh, Robin, Jude, Johnna, Zeda, Phoenix, Gage, Eoghan, Fletcher, Gentry, Aurora, Ariel, Andrew, and Grayson. He is preceded in death by family members: Terry Wright, Mary Maggie Lee Wright, Johnna Wright, Robert Wright and Curtis Wright.



Gary was born on the Day of Kings, January 6, 1944, in Eagle Lake, TX, to Terry and Mary Maggie Lee Wright. As one of six children, Gary was constantly getting into mischief with his brothers and sister, living what he referred to as the "Tom Sawyer Life."



Gary was an avid learner. He earned his Pharmacology degree from The University of Houston before working his way through medical school as a pharmacist. He graduated from The University of Pennsylvania, passed the boards, and moved to El Paso, TX where his sister Brenda was working as a pharmacist. Gary completed his residency and worked as a trauma surgeon at RE Thomason Hospital (UMC). Having fallen in love with El Paso, Gary established a practice in the Lower Valley and co-founded Tigua Hospital. For over thirty years, Gary cared for the people of El Paso, becoming not just their physician but an extended part of their family. He retired in 2001, but never one to stay idle, Gary studied law at Concord University before returning to the practice of medicine. In the final years of his life, Gary was a physician at UTMB. He contracted COVID-19 doing what he was called to Earth to do—caring for others.



More than his professional accomplishments, Gary was most proud of his family. He and his wife Diane were inseparable. They especially enjoyed spending time together at their condo on Catalina Island. Gary loved selflessly. He was the greatest champion of his children, proving by example that they could do anything they set their minds to. Gary's greatest pleasure in life was spoiling his grandchildren. As their "Paw Paw Gator" he was frequently getting into mischief with them as their partner in crime. Gary was a friend to all and could charm any stranger. He was always eager to help others in any way he could, never asking for anything in return. His big heart and quick wit will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation, COVID-19 Relief Fund or University of Texas Medical Branch's COVID-19 Research Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store