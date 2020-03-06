Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Skyline Club
5050 Yvette Dr
Gary Steven Ussery

Gary Steven Ussery Obituary
Gary Steven Ussery

Gary Steven Ussery passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 26. He is survived by his beautiful daughter Nataly Ussery whom he loved deeply. He also leaves to mourn his Mother, Fabiola/Lupe, Father Rick/Brett, and siblings Amaris, Francisco, and Stephen Barker II, Amber, Bryan, and his nephew Stephen Barker III. Gary knew his whole family cared deeply for him and loved him so much. We are very grateful to his grandmother Yoli for her help and love for Gary. We look forward to the Bible's promise at Revelation 21:3,4. Although our hearts are missing and longing for Gary, we know that he is no longer suffering. Our memories will live on and our love will never fade. Memorial talk is March 13th at 6pm at Skyline Club 5050 Yvette Dr 79924.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
