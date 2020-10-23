Gary Wayne VondranGary Wayne Vondran was born in El Paso, Texas on May 08, 1956 to Wayne and Virginia Vondran and passed away on October 17, 2020. Because of his faith, upon his death he entered into the presence his Savior, Jesus Christ. A graduate of Irvin High School, his wit, humor and charm endeared him to many. Gary dearly loved his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Vondran and stepson Scott McFadden. He is survived by his mother, Virginia, daughter Piper Norris (Stewart), sisters Rhonda Fiscus (Mike), Brenda Stroud (Terry) and their families. He will be greatly missed. Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home - West.