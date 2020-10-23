1/1
Gary Wayne Vondran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Wayne Vondran

Gary Wayne Vondran was born in El Paso, Texas on May 08, 1956 to Wayne and Virginia Vondran and passed away on October 17, 2020. Because of his faith, upon his death he entered into the presence his Savior, Jesus Christ. A graduate of Irvin High School, his wit, humor and charm endeared him to many. Gary dearly loved his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Vondran and stepson Scott McFadden. He is survived by his mother, Virginia, daughter Piper Norris (Stewart), sisters Rhonda Fiscus (Mike), Brenda Stroud (Terry) and their families. He will be greatly missed. Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home - West.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-West - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved