Genaro Rodriguez Sr.
Genaro Rodriguez Sr.

Fabens - Genaro Rodriguez, Sr., 83, passed away October 28, 2020. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Survived by wife, Maria Inez, Sons, Genaro Rodriguez, Jr. (Juana), Israel Rodriguez, Benjamin Rodriguez (Patty), Daughters, Magdalena Spence (Chris), Priscilla Northcutt (Michael), Melissa Rodriguez (Ralph). He was preceded in death by his son, Antonio Rodriguez and grandson, Liam Budill. He had 14 Grandchildren; April (Bert), Jacque (Fredo), Ashley (Johnny), Janika, Krys, Chelcie, Jake, Tyler, Angela (Eric), Amanda (Joe), Olivia, Annie, Danielle and Isaiah. He had 13 GreatGrandchildren. Our Father, Genaro was a great and humble man. He worked hard to provide for his family of 9. He always lent a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Our home was always opened to any family member or friend who needed a place to stay. Above all, he was a devout Catholic and a religious man. He passed this legacy on to all his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. We will miss him tremendously and await to be reunited with him in the Kingdom of God.

Pallbearers:

Genaro Rodriguez, Jr.

Israel Rodriguez

Benjamin Rodriguez

Chris Spence

Michael Northcutt

Ralph Gonzalez

Honorary Pallbearers:

Jake Rodriguez

Isaiah Gonzalez

Services: Sunday, November 1, at San Jose Fabens Chapel. Visitation 4 pm - 7 pm with Rosary at 5 pm. Due to funeral restrictions, time is limited at viewing. Burial, Monday, November 2, at Fabens Cemetery (Private).






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
San Jose Fabens Chapel
NOV
1
Rosary
05:00 PM
San Jose Fabens Chapel
NOV
2
Burial
Fabens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
(915) 764-2254
November 1, 2020
My Most Sincere Condolences to All Rodriguez Family.
May you rest in peace my friend.
Carolina Sorg
Friend
