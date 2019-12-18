|
|
Genaro Villa
Canutillo - (March 6, 1967 - Dec 15, 2019)
Genaro Villa, 52, went home to our Lord on Sunday, Dec 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a 2-year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his son Genaro Villa (Jr) and daughters Michelle and Sofia Villa, his parents Agustin and Francisca Villa, siblings Agustin (Jr), Martha Gabriela, Maria Alejandrina, Juana, Elsa Cecilia, Guillermo, Irene and a long list of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends.
Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Genaro embraced the area as his home. He graduated from Canutillo High School. He then received his associate's degree in Electronics from El Paso Community College and continued his education at the University of Texas at El Paso with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and minor in Education. He taught Spanish at Canutillo and Parkland High Schools, where he also served as the JV soccer coach. Genaro's teaching career extended into the El Paso Community College and most recently, as an instructor at Dona Ana Community College. He was also a new grandfather with his first grandchild due to be born on June 2020.
Not only was he an amazing teacher, Genaro also had an ardent love for music. He could play any tune on the guitar or the piano and loved listening to Rock-n-Roll. When he wasn't teaching, he had his nose in a book, wrote, and played chess. He also enjoyed running and soccer. Above all, he loved his children immensely and was an extremely proud and amazing father.
Genaro had an infectious personality, always making others laugh and smile. He was extremely intelligent, which was evident through his witty, sarcastic sense of humor. He was a giver and would never hesitate to lend a hand, money, or support to anyone in need. He had a huge heart and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held at Perches Funeral Home located at 6111 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932 on Friday, Dec 20th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with the Holy Rosary taking place at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church located at 8300 De Alva Dr, Westway, TX 79835 on Saturday, Dec 21st at 10:00 AM followed by the Christian Burial at Memorial Pines Cemetery at 3061 Memorial Pines, Sunland Park, NM 88063.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019