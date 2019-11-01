Resources
Geneva McMahan Gilchrist, 95 years young, passed away October 20, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. She was a loving wonderful person who resided over 60 years in El Paso, Texas.

She is survived by Frank Jr and Barbra Gilchrist, Grant and Stacy Gilchrist, Mackie Sue Gilchrist, Nancy Gilchrist Smashey, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to a gravesite service November 8, 2019, at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery Shelter at 9:30 am.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
