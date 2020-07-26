Genevieve Martinez UrendaEl Paso - Genevieve Martinez Urenda died on July 22, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1958, to Benny Martinez and Maria Luisa Romero Martinez.Gennie's calling in life was to care for others. After graduating from Eastwood High School in 1976, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1980. Sheworked as a nurse for the next 40 years, including decade-long tenures in Hotel Dieu Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and Del Sol Medical Center's Emergency Department. She most recently served as the school nurse at Barron Elementaryin El Paso. She was guided by her deep Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Raphael Parish and the ACTS Community.She had a servant's heart and always answered the call. She advocated tirelessly for those around her, particularly those unable to advocate for themselves. No one she met remained a stranger for long. Sheheld tightly to her faith, allowing her to be a beacon of strength. Her inner light and beauty would fill a room and always brought a sense of peace and comfort to those around her. She was happiest surroundedby her family! Her love and warmth were palpable.Gennie was preceded in death by her father Benny. She is survived by her three children Eric Urenda (Spouse Amanda), Kaitlyn Urenda Culpepper (Spouse David) Aaron Urenda (Spouse JoLee Marie Saiz) and her former husband, Jesus "Chico" Urenda. She is also survived by her mother Maria Luisa, her siblings Richard Stephen Martinez (Spouse Carla), Theresa Ann Matthews, Joseph Arthur Martinez (Spouse Sallie) James Allen Martinez (Spouse Carmen Tellez) and hergrandchildren Adelaide Urenda-Culpepper, Andrea Rae Vasquez, Genevieve N. Urenda, Austin Jennings Terry, Elijah James Urenda and Kayson John Urenda.