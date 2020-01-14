|
Genoveva "Eva" Pacheco
Fabens - TX - Genoveva Pacheco, known affectionately as Eva for those of us close to her, passed away on January 12, 2020 in El Paso, Texas with her son Lore and her grandson, Albert, by her side. Her family had been by her side 24 hours a day since she was transferred to Hospice care a week before her passing. Eva was born in September 6, 1934 in San Augustine, Chihuahua, Mexico, and has been a lifelong resident of Lower Valley, mostly in Fabens, Texas for almost 60 years. She lived there with her husband Lorenzo, until his death in March 2006. They raised their family, saw them grow up and move on to make their own lives and raise their own families. She is preceded in death by her daughter Corina (Cory) and son Daniel (Danny) and is survived by her daughters and sons and their families; Maria Elena (Nena) and Benjamin, Rodrigo (Rigo) and Becky, Maria Refugio (Cuca) and Lencho, Alonzo (Al) and Kelly, and Lorenzo (Lore) and Ana, along with their families which consist of 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Maria de Jesus (Chuy) Garcia of Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico and Francisco (Kiko) Romero of San Augustine, Chihuahua, Mexico, along with cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends from all walks of life. She lived a long, full life and one of the many things we learned much from her, was to be a fighter and live life to the fullest. She has moved on to be with her ancestors and wait at the door until we come to join her.
Please come celebrate her life with her family and friends on Friday, January 17 with the visitation at 5-9:00PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, Texas followed by a 7:00PM Rosary. On Saturday, January 18, a viewing will be held at San Jose Funeral Home at 8AM, Funeral Mass at 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by interment at La Isla Cemetery. Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home, Fabens, TX.
Pallbearers representing her children are Gabriel De La Torre, Rodrigo Pacheco, Albert Oritz, Sabrina Pacheco/Isabel Pacheco/Corina Ortiz, Daniel Pacheco Jr. and Jorge Pacheco. Honorary Pallbearers are her remaining grandchildren and great grandchildren.
May she rest in peace.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020