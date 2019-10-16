Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
El Paso - Genoveva Saucedo, 88, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Genoveva was born January 9, 1931 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1949. She is survived by her children, Juan Manuel, Jose Luis, Rita Yolanda, and Sandra Elizabeth Saucedo; siblings Marcos Zamora and Adelina Zamora de Arana and a host of family members and friends. Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
