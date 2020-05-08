|
George Anthony Murcko
El Paso - With heavy hearts, we announce that George Anthony Murcko, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with his family by his side in El Paso, TX.
George retired from the Corpus Christi Fire Department on April 4, 2011 after 27 years of service as a Firefighter II Inspector and was a member of the Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association Local #936. He previously worked for the Corpus Christi Police Department and as an air traffic controller for four years in the US Navy and later the FAA. He could fix anything, he deeply loved and protected his family, and he thoroughly enjoyed traveling and fishing.
George is preceded in death by his father George J., mother Jennie C., and daughter Cecilia Ann Casebeer. He is survived by Omega, his wife of 35 years, sons Christopher Anthony Murcko (Brandi) and Barry Gordon Casebeer, siblings Paula Barbara Wilder (Michael) of Baltimore, MD, Karen Ann Murcko of Milford, CT, Stephen John Murcko (Sarah) of Orange Park, FL, Marlene Lee Schmedlin (Robert) of Milford, CT, and Kevin Jack Murcko (Annie) of Milford, CT, granddaughter Ruby Margaret Murcko of Charlotte, NC, nieces Melissa Ann Miller (Michael) and Stephanie Tonon (Gregori), and nephews Keith Myers (Cherry), and Scott, David, Kevin and Ryan Murcko.
A memorial service will be held at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m.
George will be interred at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10801 Gateway Boulevard West #500, El Paso, TX 79935.
We would like to thank doctors Alan J. Karp and Rey Rosario as well as the caregivers at Hospice of El Paso for their invaluable kindness and comfort.
Published in El Paso Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020