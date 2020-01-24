|
|
George B. Sugawa
On January 9th, our teammate George was called up to the majors. He was equal parts kind, generous, stubborn, and hilarious — all things that made him easy to love as a husband, father, uncle, brother and friend. A baseball fan through-and-through, he played the game of life with the agility, class and poise of a hall of famer. George cussed like a ballplayer too. He's survived by his loving partner in crime Norma, his kids Melanie (and husband Adam) and Jason (and wife Kate), his brothers Hans and Michael, his sister Lorraine and his grandchildren Lucy, Carter, Milo and Millie. Rosary on 12/31 at Martin West at 7p, Funeral Mass at Queen of Peace on 2/1 at 10:30a. More details at georgeouslife.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center - mdanderson.org/gifts
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020