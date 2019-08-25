|
George Chavez
El Paso - George Chavez, 50 passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. A lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. He was an Auto Body Technician. He attended Burges High School. Member of St. Pius Catholic Church. A devoted Cowboys Fan. There was only one woman in his eyes he only married and it was his two son's mother Monica. Not only was he gifted in automotive restoration but home repair as well installing tile. He would also make little projects that would bring him joy such as making a bench or a chair and customizing it. He was always very active in keeping himself occupied either at work or doing yard work for neighbors or friends. There was also a time when a neighbor wanted their boat restored and it would look brand new out of the factory with fresh paint. A friend would call him and say, " I wrecked my car, can you fix it he would buy the materials and get to work. You will always be in our hearts and memories we love you George.
He is survived by his parents Francisca and Rafael Chavez; sons, George Jr. and Austin Chavez; daughter in law, Cheyenne Chavez; brothers, Rafa, Beto, and Mando Chavez; sisters, Lisa Tillison and Sylvia Chavez; nephews, Ralph and Cesar Chavez, and Jerry Tillison Jr.; nieces, Julia, Aaryanna, and Victoria Chavez, Rebecca Tillison and Alia Arellano; brothers in law, Jerry Tillison and Armando Arellano; sisters in law, Patty and Hortencia Chavez and Patricia Portillo.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/ Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00am on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark. Committal Service will follow at 11:30am at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 25, 2019