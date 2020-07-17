George DeVere EllisEl Paso - George DeVere Ellis, Commander, United States Navy, passed away June 16, 2020 at White Acres, El Paso, Texas. Born February 19, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Anna Theresa Kane Ellis and George DeVere Ellis; married Elisabeth Marie Flaminio on Hallowe'en, in 1953 in the Capel, Naval Base, Washington D.C. He graduated from Central High School, Washington, D.C. prior to entering Kings Point, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Long Island, NY, graduating in 1951 after which he sailed two years with the United States President Lines prior to joining the U.S. Submarine Service in Key West, Florida.He served aboard five submarines, was captain of two—USS Barracuda and the USS Sea Cat after which he transferred into the Intelligence Branch, went to Port Lyauty, Morocco; was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and had served as Advisor to the Vietnam Navy.Upon retiring after 32 years he earned his PhD in philosophy of Psychology, began co-lecturing on the innate adeptness of mind with Elisabeth in Hawaii and Pacific Ocean nations prior to moving to El Paso. Here he worked as therapist at Family Service of El Paso as well as co-directed with Elisabeth the Domestic Violence and Anger Modification 18-week class.For many years, he has answered to the nick name "Spook". He is survived by his wife, Elisabeth; two daughters, Terrie Marie and Dana; a grandson Shaun and 2 great grandchildren, Ava, 8 and Isaac, 7.Celebration of Life to be held privately by family at a later date.