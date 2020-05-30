George (Sonny) Hilburn Jr.



El Paso, Tx - George (Sonny) Hilburn Jr. of El Paso, Tx passed peacefully from this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 24th at William Beaumont Medical Hospital.



Born in February 1931 in Big Springs, Tx. the son of George and Bessie Hilburn he was one of 7 siblings.



George was a child of God and tried to live his life accordingly, very kind, and giving to his family and friends. He was a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War on the U.S.S Hector. He was a Shriner and a member of the oriental band, active in numerous Shrine events such as pictures with Santa, The Shrine Circus also supported and sponsored candidates for the Order of the Rainbow for girls.



George was preceded in death by George Hilburn Sr. (father), Bessie Pyle Hilburn (mother), Helen, Dorthy, Betty, (sisters) Cecil (brother)Andrew (grandson).



He is survived by Junie Engle and Cleo King (sisters) Pearl Wadsworth, daughter and son in law Debbie and Larry Frank, son and daughter in law Robert and Nancy Hilburn, daughter and son in law Judy and Craig Ulmer, son and daughter in law David and Hattie Hilburn and Kathy and Terry Shumate. Numerous grand children Ian, Maggie, Melanie, Justin, Shaun, Craig, Rebecca, Rachael, Jake, Josh and Christopher plus 5 great grand children Eli, Ben, Alex, Shelby and Caitlyn.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of George Hilburn to a veterans charity or the Shriners Hospital.



The family of George Hilburn would like to offer a special thanks to all the staff who helped care for him during his stay at Ambrosio Guillen TSVH in El Paso.









