George M. Ramirez
George M. Ramirez

El Paso - Our beloved George M. Ramirez, 83, was called to his heavenly home on October 9, 2020 where he was warmly greeted by his parents, Julio Ramirez and Amelia Murillo; and son, Michael Ramirez.

George was kind and mild-mannered. In his younger days, he maintained a real sense of adventure and would hop on a train to California. As an avid reader, he stayed up to date with current events. George was a hard worker; during the day, he always kept himself occupied, always staying busy. Even so, he also found time to watch telenovelas with his wife in the afternoon. Known for his green thumb, George enjoyed the outdoors and cultivating a beautiful victory garden.

He left us with many wonderful memories, but we will miss his smile most of all.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cruz Ramirez; sons, Ruben Ramirez, George Ramirez Jr., Gabriel Ramirez, Nicanor Nava; daughters, Rosana Ramirez and Trinidad Nava; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and sisters, Aurora Imai, Gloria Villalba, and Helen Aroz.

Visitation: Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Vigil at 6:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9:30am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
