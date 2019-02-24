|
George Philip O'Rourke 86, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Daddy was born October 14, 1932 to Veronica and Francis O'Rourke in Malden, Massachusetts. He joined the United States Navy where he met and married his wife Barbara of 59 years. Together they raised four children. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Barbara O'Rourke, his children: Peter O'Rourke, Cecilia Orozco, James O'Rourke and Loretta Voller along with their spouses and 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Daddy was preceded in death by his Father, Francis Phillip, his Mother, Veronica Anne, his brothers John and Peter O'Rourke, his sister Naomi Jack and twin sister Aurelie Dodge.
Daddy loved his family, his old movies, and his sweets. He loved to dance. He was quick witted and never without a wink for the ladies. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave., with Vigil beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 1st at 12:00 noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark, followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 pm with military honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019