Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
For more information about
George O'Rourke
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1050 N. Clark
Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
George Philip O'Rourke 86, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Daddy was born October 14, 1932 to Veronica and Francis O'Rourke in Malden, Massachusetts. He joined the United States Navy where he met and married his wife Barbara of 59 years. Together they raised four children. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Barbara O'Rourke, his children: Peter O'Rourke, Cecilia Orozco, James O'Rourke and Loretta Voller along with their spouses and 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Daddy was preceded in death by his Father, Francis Phillip, his Mother, Veronica Anne, his brothers John and Peter O'Rourke, his sister Naomi Jack and twin sister Aurelie Dodge.
Daddy loved his family, his old movies, and his sweets. He loved to dance. He was quick witted and never without a wink for the ladies. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave., with Vigil beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 1st at 12:00 noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark, followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 pm with military honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019
