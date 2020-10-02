1/1
George R. Patt
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
George R. Patt

El Paso - GEORGE R. PATT

George R. Patt went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2020. He was born August 13, 1930 in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts. He is the son of the late Henry and Mable Patt and brother to Edward Patt, Henry Patt, and Robert Patt. He was the husband of Helen Louise Patt, who preceded him in death only three months ago. He loved and cared for Helen for 68 years and we are sure she met him at heaven's gate. His devotion to Helen was exemplary.

George is survived by his four children; Jerry J. Patt wife (Toni), Sarah L. Rando Husband (Paul), David H. Patt, and Marsha L. Stephenson, husband (Rion). 9 grandchildren, 16 great grand children, and 4 great great grand children also survive him. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward Patt and Henry Patt wife (Liesbeth) and Sister-in-law Madeline Patt as well as many nieces and nephews.

George was a wonderful father and loved and respected by his children Jerry, Sarah, David and Marsha. He taught respect, honesty, integrity, faithfulness and love. He led a life of service by example. He will be missed so much!

George entered the Army immediately upon graduation from high school on September 2, 1948. After more than 30 years of service he retired from the United States Army at Fort Bliss, Texas. George was awarded the Legion of Merit Award, the highest peacetime award authorized. George served twice in Vietnam and twice in Korea, in Ethiopia, Hawaii, Europe, and numerous bases in the USA. In addition to the Legion of Merit he was awarded two Bronze Stars, Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal with four knots, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal with six Battle Stars, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Civil Action Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, United Nations Service Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

George was an avid bowler and had many other hobbies and interest. He and Helen were members of Fort Bliss Center Chapel. He was a faithful servant. George and Helen had a deep abiding faith in the Lord.

Private interment will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations to honor George may be made to Fort Bliss Center Chapel, 315 Pershing Rd, Fort Bliss, TX, 79916.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Interment
10:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Guest Book

