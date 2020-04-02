Services
Berryhill Funeral Home - Huntsville
2305 Memorial Parkway NW
Huntsville, AL 35810
256-536-9197
Resources
More Obituaries for George Southard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Raymond "Ray" Southard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Raymond "Ray" Southard Obituary
George Raymond "Ray" Southard

Huntsville, AL - Dec 24, 1933 - Mar 31, 2020

George Raymond "Ray" Southard died at home in Huntsville, AL after battling cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 38 yrs, Lounell; daughters Lynn Southard-Albuquerque, NM, Diana Robinson-Carlsbad, CA; son Louis (Stephanie)-Madison, AL; & grandchildren Noah Vargas, Katie Southard. He was preceded in death by parents of Birmingham and brother Clarke of Lafayette, CO.

Ray graduated from Shades Valley HS-Birmingham ('51) and from Univ of AL ('56). Ray served in the US Army ('56-'59). His career began at Jefferson Federal Savings & Loan Association-Birmingham. In '64, he became a home builder with his brother in Huntsville, Southard Homes. He moved to El Paso, TX in '77 and built for Harvey-Ward Homes, Schaeffer Homes, George Thomas Homes and finally, Ray Southard Homes, retiring in '96.

Memorials can be sent to his church: Faith Lutheran Church, 660 Gillespie Dr, Madison, AL 35758 (note Ray on memo line). A celebration of life will be held later. Cremation by Berryhill FH.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -