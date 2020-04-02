|
George Raymond "Ray" Southard
Huntsville, AL - Dec 24, 1933 - Mar 31, 2020
George Raymond "Ray" Southard died at home in Huntsville, AL after battling cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 38 yrs, Lounell; daughters Lynn Southard-Albuquerque, NM, Diana Robinson-Carlsbad, CA; son Louis (Stephanie)-Madison, AL; & grandchildren Noah Vargas, Katie Southard. He was preceded in death by parents of Birmingham and brother Clarke of Lafayette, CO.
Ray graduated from Shades Valley HS-Birmingham ('51) and from Univ of AL ('56). Ray served in the US Army ('56-'59). His career began at Jefferson Federal Savings & Loan Association-Birmingham. In '64, he became a home builder with his brother in Huntsville, Southard Homes. He moved to El Paso, TX in '77 and built for Harvey-Ward Homes, Schaeffer Homes, George Thomas Homes and finally, Ray Southard Homes, retiring in '96.
Memorials can be sent to his church: Faith Lutheran Church, 660 Gillespie Dr, Madison, AL 35758 (note Ray on memo line). A celebration of life will be held later. Cremation by Berryhill FH.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020