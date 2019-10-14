|
|
George Read
El Paso - George Read, 80, passed away peacefully, September 14, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Ysleta on June 27, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso. He served in the United States Army and was also a Job Superintendent for both R.D. Lowman and Banes Construction. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Teresa; son, Tony; Daughter-in-Law, Melissa; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; Brothers Edward and Joe. A special recognition to his Best Friends, Ray Alvarado, Alex (Tasy) Lopez, Roberto Hinojosa and David Carrillo who have always been there for one another.
Services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at San Lorenzo Church at 611 Avenida De San Lorenzo, Clint, TX 79836. The visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the doctors and staff at Del Sol Medical Center for their great comfort and care.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019